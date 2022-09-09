If your birthday is today: Update your qualifications. Refuse to let others disrupt your plans. Love, romance and personal growth are encouraged and will give you the wherewithal to get ahead. Trust your instincts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take the path that keeps you heading in a direction that shows promise. Channel your energy into precision and finishing what you start.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take advantage of an opportunity to learn. Ask questions, and someone will disclose information that will eliminate uncertainty.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Concentrate on how you look, feel and handle situations. Refuse to let anyone outmaneuver you. Show understanding.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't play games or get involved with people who use emotional tactics to take advantage of others. Sticking to what you know will make it easier for you to figure out what to do next.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) By investing in your talents, you will attract attention and interest regarding what you want to pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let anyone stand in your way. Change what isn't working and leave everything else in place. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Let your actions speak for you. A show of affection will help break down barriers that stand between you and something you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let someone's big plans get in your way. Weigh the pros and cons, and don't be afraid to do your own thing if it will get you closer to your goal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change may not be wanted initially, but there will be benefits that ease your misgivings. A passionate approach will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put more energy behind the people you care about most. Avoid clashes with people who don't share your beliefs and stay away from situations that could put you in danger.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be careful how much information you share. Learn through observation. Trust in yourself and go about your business.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Spending money to please others won't buy love or anything else you hope to gain. Share information about what you are trying to achieve.
