If your birthday is today: Update your qualifications. Refuse to let others disrupt your plans. Love, romance and personal growth are encouraged and will give you the wherewithal to get ahead. Trust your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take the path that keeps you heading in a direction that shows promise. Channel your energy into precision and finishing what you start.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.