SINSINAWA, Wis. — Song leader Liz Rog will direct the retreat, Voices Serving the Holy in All, from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, through 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Rog will teach songs in the aural tradition, making singing accessible for all. The retreat is for people who don’t sing and for people who love to sing. Participants will sing easy-to-learn, playfully challenging songs in a way that aims to bring joy, a sense of success and an expression of shared meaning.
Rog is a song leader in the global Ubuntu tradition that welcomes all voices.
The registration deadline is Nov. 15, and the fee is $97 for an overnight guest and $59 for a commuter. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.