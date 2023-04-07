Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Strive for equality in your relationships, and you'll maintain balance. Open your doors to those who enrich your life. Set goals that make you feel good about yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't get into a senseless argument. Take the high road. How you treat others will determine what you get in return. An optimistic attitude will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Say what's on your mind and leave no room for misunderstandings. An articulate description of what you are willing to do will be helpful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your plans secret, and you'll prevent someone from taking control. Concentrate on turning something you are good at doing into a prosperous venture.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You may not welcome change, but it will benefit you if you let things unfold naturally. Don't ignore something you should embrace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Consider what you can achieve and get to work. Don't let anyone take advantage of you or take you for granted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll learn quickly and can apply what you discover with ease. Spend time with someone who is doing something you want to pursue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Bartering will help you get what you need at a price you can afford. How you deal with others will determine what you get in return. Be fair and something good will transpire.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Emotions will get stirred up quickly. Say what's on your mind. A romantic gesture will generate plans and add stability to your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful whom you trust. Someone will push you in a direction that helps them more than it does you. Don't hesitate to say no.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your life simple, live within your budget and avoid excessive situations. Making home improvements is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Finish what you start and refuse to let outside influences interfere with your plans. An opportunity is apparent, but don't go overboard.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make personal improvements. Whether you update your image or fix up your space, you will feel good about what you achieve. Reveal your intentions and make plans.
April 7
