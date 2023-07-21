If your birthday is today: Set yourself up for advancement. Learn all you can, develop your skills and reach out to people who can answer your questions. Channel your energy into traveling and taking interest in what others are doing. Leave no stone unturned.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Your tenacity and courage will help turn your plan into a reality. Don't give in to obstacles. Learn all you can and put it to good use.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Too much too quickly will put you in a vulnerable position. Look at unwanted change as an opportunity. Know when to say no.
Recommended for you
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your enthusiasm will open doors. Don't deny yourself an opportunity. Others will see things your way if you are understanding.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Identify your physical and financial needs. Do what's best for you, and don't take risks that can lead to loss, injury or illness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Size up your situation. The less you reveal about your plans, the easier it will be to forge ahead. Take necessary precautions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Question the information you have before you make your next move. Don't disregard your intelligence. Trust your instincts and work by yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stop second-guessing yourself. Opportunity is apparent, but there will be plenty of diversions along the way. Be mindful of what others are going through.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Participate in events that connect you to people who can offer insight into something you want to pursue. Partnerships will experience problems if things are left unspoken.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Follow your heart. Be creative, unique and ready to conquer the world. Stop dreaming and start acting.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You can't please everyone, but with discipline, you will delight yourself. Take responsibility for your happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't lose sight of your intentions. Look for a direct path to avoid confusion and mixed emotions regarding how to proceed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stay focused on what you can accomplish, and don't stop until you are satisfied. Your input will put you in a good position.