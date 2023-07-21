If your birthday is today: Set yourself up for advancement. Learn all you can, develop your skills and reach out to people who can answer your questions. Channel your energy into traveling and taking interest in what others are doing. Leave no stone unturned.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Your tenacity and courage will help turn your plan into a reality. Don't give in to obstacles. Learn all you can and put it to good use.

Recommended for you

Tags