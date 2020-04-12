The Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame aims to honor and highlight those in Iowa who have devoted their lives to rock music and made significant contributions to the art in the process.
Ralph Kluseman, president of the hall of fame’s board of directors, said numerous artists from throughout the state have been inducted since the honor was first created in 1997.
However, Kluseman said it has only been recently that the organization has begun honoring many of the significant rock artists and technicians of Northeast Iowa.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with some of these inductees to tell their stories of how they worked to spread the good word of rock ’n’ roll.
Johnny Piper
Piper has been playing guitar for the past 50 years. He first picked up the instrument while serving in the armed forces and joined his first band soon after.
“When I got out of the service, I started playing with a few bands up and down the strip in East Dubuque,” Piper said. “There were bands playing out there.”
For 30 years, Piper said he would play at a local venue or bar nearly every weekend. He was already busy with raising a family and working full time at John Deere, but nothing could keep him away from performing.
“I love music and making music and making people happy,” Piper said. “I wasn’t as good as some guys, but I think I got pretty good.”
Some of the bands Piper performed with included Midwest Union, The New Mark 4 and Coal Train.
His playing would often take him out on the road, where he performed throughout the Midwest. He recalled one show in Green Bay, Wis., that was cut short on account of his hotel burning down.
“Everything got burned up in the fire, so we didn’t go on stage that night,” Piper said.
Piper said he was always partial to three-piece acts, which he feels provides a proper band sound without making things too challenging to coordinate.
“I always liked just having three guys,” Piper said. “It’s easy to keep everybody in tune.”
Piper, now 78, said he enjoys seeing young local artists still trying to make it as musicians. His advice for them is simple: Keep picking.
George Rondinelli
Not all people in the Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame played on the front stage.
Rondinelli never received standing ovations from crowds. He has always been behind the scenes, setting up equipment and testing sound quality. At most concerts, it’s a job that practically goes unnoticed, and Rondinelli has always loved it.
“It’s not for the gratification of the audience,” Rondinelli said. “I just try to do the best job I can. You make it sound as best you can for the audience.”
Rondinelli moved to Dubuque from New York when he was 10 years old. At an early age, he showed an interest in playing music and took lessons.
While still in high school, Rondinelli began selling music equipment to local bands. It wasn’t long before he opened Rondinelli Music/Audio, which has been in operation for more than 40 years.
Throughout his career, Rondinelli has been an essential piece in providing the equipment and performing sound mixing for professional acts that have played in Dubuque.
Rondinelli said he fondly remembers working as a sound technician for several of the more well-known acts that played in Dubuque, such as B.B. King.
He never expected he would be entered into the Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame, but he is appreciative of the recognition.
“Usually, guys like me are in the background,” Rondinelli said. “It’s always nice when your work gets recognized.”
Randy Chesterman
For years, Chesterman has been a disciple of rock ’n’ roll music, and he has spread the good word through radio.
Since he was in high school, Chesterman worked as a disk jockey for local radio stations, playing the hits and taking requests from callers.
“I’ve always enjoyed entertaining people,” Chesterman said. “Taking callers and having fun with them and playing music. It was all great.”
A native of Dubuque, Chesterman has worked as a DJ throughout Iowa, both for radio stations and local clubs. He most famously is one of the founders of the Surf Ballroom Winter Dance Party, an annual live music event dedicated to Buddy Holly, whose last show was held at the venue in 1959.
“The first show got us national attention,” Chesterman said. “Newspapers from all over the country were calling us about it.”
The Winter Dance Party continues to be held annually.
Chesterman also served as a pioneer for the radio industry in Iowa. KZEV was the only 24-hour radio station in Northern Iowa, Chesterman said, and he had the midnight to early morning shift.
“I was the only person that people could listen to,” Chesterman said. “Everyone tuned in to us.”
Chesterman occasionally DJs to this day.