Dear Amy: We have a 15-year-old daughter who is very introverted. She is happiest being home alone.

She has a group of friends she has known for about nine years, and the eight of them often do things together.

Recommended for you

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

Tags