If your birthday is today: Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. The little changes you make will fetch compliments this year. Trust in what you know and how you do things before you let someone convince you to do something differently.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get busy, stay active and strive to look your best. Take your health and well-being seriously. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or push you to do something costly or debilitating.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stay calm, relaxed and in control. Be disciplined when faced with a challenge. Anger or aggressive behavior will set you back. Be smart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Apply pressure when needed. Speak up, state your case and make things happen. Taking an aggressive and passionate approach will affect a situation in dire need of adjustment. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't get involved in someone's problems. Stay focused on finding opportunities, finishing what you start and doing your own thing. The less you rely on others, the more you'll be able to do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Follow your heart, intelligence and intuition. An agreement with someone special will give you the hope and assurance you need to move forward with your plans. Romance is featured.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An emotional situation will lead to a change of heart and a costly endeavor. Don't cut ties with a sure thing unnecessarily.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Invest more time in something you want to pursue. An energetic approach will encourage others to help you reach your objective. Make plans with a loved one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Limit what you spend. Hard work will pay off. Work alone if it will deter others from interfering with your plans. Rethink your strategy with efficiency and frugality in mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll have plenty of opportunities if you stick to your game plan. Refuse to let anyone persuade you to take part in something that won't benefit you. It's time to put your needs first and strive to reach your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The changes you make will be disruptive if you haven't discussed what you want to do with a partner or a family member. Be up-front and get those you care about involved in your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't let uncertainty take the reins. You have a limited amount of time to make a decision and put your plans in motion. Get what has to be done out of the way as quickly as possible.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let your emotions limit what you can achieve. Look for opportunity. You will encounter individuals who have something valuable to offer.
December 17