What's it worth on eBay? Cool ceramic cats sell like crazy

Mary Gates Dewey loved her cats.
One day while working with clay in her studio in Athens, Ohio, her first clay cat appeared to her as she molded the slab.
She made only one at first and it sold quickly. So she made a couple more, and they sold as well. That was in 1982.
Her detailed cat sculptures are sold across the country at art and craft fairs and galleries. The ceramic cats are handmade of clay using a process called sawdust or “pit firing.”
The exact coloring of the cats is purely accidental. Dewey died on Dec. 23, 2013, but hundreds of the cats she made during her 86 years as an artist live on.
This large cat was sold recently for a client. It was signed by the artist and dated 1994. The sculpture measured 20.5 inches wide, 10.5 inches in height and 5 inches at its thickest point. We found almost 200 of her cat statues that had sold on eBay in the past dozen years.
Sales of her work range from $50 to $550. We priced this sweet kitty at $500, and sold it in less than 24 hours.