If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Sept. 30
Adulting 101: Self Care. 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta/Northeast Iowa Community College branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Many people don’t learn life skills until they have to and usually because something has gone wrong. Join the library and local businesses to pick up important skills. For ages 16-25 but all adults welcome. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Farmers Markets. 8 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Lancaster (Wis.) Harvest Festival Parade. 11 a.m., starting at Schreiner Memorial Library, 113 W. Elm St. The route continues down Madison Street, followed by a right turn on Cherry Street and a right turn on Jefferson Street and finishing back at the library. Details: 608-723-2820 or visit lancasterwisconsin.com.