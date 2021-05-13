River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will host its first author signing in more than one year in recognition of educators.
The event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, and will feature Paula Schmidt and Michelle Vosberg, award-winning authors of “The Inspired Teacher’s Journal: A Weekly Guide to Becoming Your Best Self.”
Schmidt and Vosberg designed the journal to help teachers determine how they want to live, as well as create systems, processes and plans to achieve their goals. More than 40 classroom teachers offer advice.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
For more information, visit riverlights.com and