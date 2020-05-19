News in your town

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 19

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 18

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: How to brew the healthiest cup of coffee

`This Is Us' stars Moore, Hartley co-host Red Nose special

The first family of Dubuque: Exploring the history behind the Langworthys

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Increase chances of healthy pregnancy

Elvis Presley's Graceland set to reopen this week in Memphis

Gloss: A salute to the weekend warrior

House of the Week: Welcoming front and back porches

On the list

New on DVD

Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86

Today in History

Schlichenmeyer: Twists and turns warm up ‘Big Summer’

Concerts

Your horoscope

6 tips to keep pets safe during storm season

Returning to garden: Iowans tending to outdoor spaces as in past

The Upside: Hart surprises New Jersey doctor with bit part

Living with Children: Today’s ‘Good Mommy Club’ does no favors for kids

Bruce’s History Lesson: The bad battle plan of the 'War on Poverty'

Art in the time of pandemics

What's it Worth on eBay? A basket catch

Ask Amy: Son Zooms in with a zinger

Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 16

Jerde: 'Sharing' Holy Communion during a pandemic

Almanac

TV highlights for Saturday, May 16

After virus shutdown, kids, calves again greet zoo patrons

Commentary: Even as coronavirus keeps us from churches, faith appears to be growing

Ask Amy: Brother's rantings have natural consequences

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 15

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: It's never been more important to stop chronic diseases before they start

New movies

DuMA collecting 'Portraits of the Pandemic'

Almanac