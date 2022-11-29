Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Don't let your trusting nature be your downfall. Be resourceful. Research and verify every bit of information you receive from outside sources. Focus on your goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do things for yourself and avoid disappointment. Set high standards, and don't stop until you are happy with the results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A proposal that sounds good will have hidden drawbacks. Play it safe and back away. If you want a change, make your surroundings comfortable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Speak up and find out where you stand. Your drive, insight and desire to get ahead will have a lasting impression on someone who can help you advance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be careful what you wish for and whom you share with today. Someone will intentionally misinterpret you. Choose your words wisely, and promise only what you can deliver.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay attention to what's happening. Your input will position you for opportunities. Business meetings will prove enlightening.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll be confused by what you want to do. Put your energy into success. Change only what's necessary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Show everyone what you've got to offer. Put your best foot forward, and don't trust anyone to handle matters for you. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Handle your cash creatively. Look for investments that you can build over time. Solid and secure plans will alleviate stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take nothing for granted. Keep an eye on what others say and do, and you'll avoid being blindsided. Let integrity be your calling card.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let anyone else decide your next move. Mull over your options and study the ramifications. Protect your home and family from risky situations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Use your attributes to get ahead. A good idea executed with enthusiasm will draw positive attention and help you make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of responsibilities. Build a reputation by going above and beyond. Set the standard instead of lowering the bar.
Nov. 29
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.