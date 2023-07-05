If your birthday is today: Say no to those trying to separate you from your money, and avoid people trying to make you work for their benefit. A pragmatic approach to life, love, and happiness will carry you to a comfortable place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Impulsive spending won't solve your problems. Simplify your life and stick to people who offer encouragement and common sense. Experience is an excellent teacher.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Simplify your life. Channel your energy into personal growth and increasing your savings. It's up to you to make the right impression.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Communication and quality people will be crucial. Welcome someone different from you; you can contribute to each other's success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Offer a cause a helping hand rather than a cash donation. Take a unique approach to work and money and how you invest your time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Communicate and sort through any differences. Take better care of your reputation and health. Overindulgence will take its toll.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Save for what you want instead of going into debt. Peace of mind will impact your health and reputation. Be good to yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discuss your intentions before pulling out your credit card. Get input from loved ones before taking a risk. Don't let your emotions override your discipline.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Outsmart whoever tries to exploit you. A snap decision will lead to regret. Don't buy into the hype. Nurture meaningful relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your money and possessions safe. Investigate something interesting. Discover how to use your attributes to gain ground.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do something you enjoy. Take care of your health. Refuse to let anyone challenge you to a no-win situation. Get things done!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) What others do will show you who they are. An unexpected change will leave you in a vulnerable position. Don't get involved in activities you can't afford.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Listen, evaluate and fact-check before you make a move. Show some discipline; it will help you avoid ending up in a vulnerable position.