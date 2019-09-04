“BH90210,” 8 p.m. on Fox
A chilling threat halts production on the first day of filming, prompting the cast members to make a list of current and past enemies in the new episode “Picture’s Up.” Ultimately, they suspect a former co-star might still be nursing a grudge. Meanwhile, Jason’s (Jason Priestley) directorial insecurities have the women growing frustrated, and Tori (Tori Spelling) can’t help obsessing over a sexy upcoming scene she has with Brian (Brian Austin Green).
“Younger,” 9 p.m. on TV Land
When this sitcom launched in 2015, even people who liked this story of a 40-ish editor (Sutton Foster) struggling to survive in a youth-obsessed New York publishing world wondered how long the show could sustain its premise. The answer: indefinitely. This season wraps up tonight, and TV Land has re-upped the comedy for another season.