PEOSTA, Iowa — An Iowa cultural icon will return to the area to perform as part of a musical festival this weekend.
Iowa Public Radio music show producer Bob Dorr will take the stage with his BlueMississippi Band for the Catfish Creek Music Fest from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Swiss Valley Park, 13069 Swiss Valley Road.
Dorr is known for his 40-year public broadcasting career. He produces and hosts “Backtracks” on Saturday afternoons and the Sunday evening blues show, “Blue Avenue,” followed by “The Beatles Medley.”
Along with Dorr, BlueMississippi also is comprised of Jeff Petersen, Dave Hummel and Cricket Davis. Each are members of the Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame and perform 1960s and 1970s blues, country and Americana music.
Local folk and pop group Tapestry also will perform.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and coolers.
The event is taking its cue from previous Mud Lake Bluegrass Festivals and also will double as a “get-out-the-vote” celebration by the Dubuque County Land and Water Legacy.
Admission is free for Dubuque County residents. Drivers of vehicles from outside of Dubuque County will be asked for a parking fee of $20. Proceeds will be used to promote a “yes” vote on Dubuque County’s $40 million conservation bond referendum, which has been placed on the Nov. 2 ballot for voters to approve. Funds from the conservation bond will be used throughout the next several years to invest in Dubuque County parks, trails, wildlife habitat, clean water, outdoor recreation and natural resource protection.