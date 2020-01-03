The latest crime thriller, “Uncut Gems,” from Josh and Benny Safdie, is the equivalent of a cinematic heart attack.
In the New York City Diamond District, Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a jeweler in possession of a rare gem from Ethiopia. After making a series of reckless bets, he digs himself into a deep hole with vicious loan sharks on his trail.
The film also stars Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett and Abel Tesfaye (of The Weeknd).
Sandler returns to a more dramatic role and gives possibly his career-best performance as a shady, yet sympathetic hustler. As someone who hasn’t enjoyed a film of his in a decade, I’m proud of his infectious and charming performance.
Sandler channels his likable charisma which, in turn, invests the audience in his character’s increasingly despicable actions. Even when he makes a poor decision, you want the best outcome.
In the midst of life-or-death situations, the way that Sandler can crack a funny one-liner to alleviate tension is done tastefully. I hope he can garner an Oscar nomination because he deserves the recognition.
Also deserving of an Oscar nod is Fox. In her first film role, she is incredibly convincing and an absolute stunner.
Howard is having a secret relationship with Fox’s character, and their dynamic is one of my favorite elements. Fox gives a sympathetic and powerful performance that can’t be ignored. I cannot wait to see her future work.
Menzel also shows off a different side with a dark and dramatic turn, portraying Howard’s wife. Known best for voicing Elsa in “Frozen,” her performance here is cold and calculated. The family dynamic also is compelling.
I could continue to discuss the acting, but I also have to give praise to the editing and sound mixing. The wide array of spontaneous camera angles give credence to the raw nature of the story and characters. The cinematography feels as in-the-moment as Howard’s actions from scene-to-scene.
The sound only enhances this effect. There’s a constant barrage throughout. This makes the film feel unscripted and authentic. From characters shouting over one another to make their point heard to the bustling streets of New York City, there’s a constant sense of tension throughout.
The tension is amplified by the insane situations in which Howard finds himself. The final half hour is some of the most anxiety-inducing I’ve experienced in a while. And the ending shocked me more than anything I’ve seen in months.
“Uncut Gems” doubles-down on the panic-inducing style that the Safdies displayed on their previous film, “Good Time.” Sporting two of the finest performances of the year, an anxiety-ridden story and a riveting conclusion, it is by far one of my recent favorites.
Sandler is the star of the show and re-asserts himself as a formidable actor when given the right material. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about the film, and I can’t wait to see it again.
I give “Uncut Gems” 4.75 stars out of 5.
The film is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes.