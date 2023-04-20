The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Perfectly Good Moment.”
Genre: Thriller/Romance.
Country: U.S.
Run time: 72 minutes.
Director: Lauren Greenhall.
Writer: Amanda Jane Stern.
Producers: Julian Seltzer, Amanda Jane Stern, Lauren Greenhall and Stephen Carlile.
Trailer: youtu.be/948UFQZ4ykl
When to see it: Noon Friday, April 28, Grand Opera House; 5:45 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Five Flags — Majestic Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: Ruby and David have been on-and-off for eight years, since she was 19 and he was 34. Six months after Ruby last ran out on David, she’s returned. Once the initial bliss of the reunion wears off, old toxic patterns re-emerge. Is David too controlling or is Ruby too sensitive? Is David too demanding? Is Ruby as demure as she appears to be, or is there something more sinister under the surface?
This psychosexual thriller asks an intriguing question: What happens when the things that make your relationship passionate and exciting are the same things that make it toxic?
Behind the scenes: Lauren Greenhall’s directorial debut is a portrait of two characters, filmed almost entirely in one location.
Greenhall could relate to the script.
“I spent my 20s in a relationship with a 40-year-old man I met at a holiday party,” she said. “The attention, possessiveness and objectification was an aphrodisiac. It wasn’t until years later that I realized this dynamic had unforeseen consequences.”
Greenhall was excited to jump at the opportunity to direct a film that told this story from the unusual perspective of a smart, younger women with agency.
“I hope that audiences come for the exciting revenge fantasy but leave with a new way to think about the under-discussed forms of manipulation in relationships,” she said.
British actor Stephen Carlile, who has portrayed Scar in “The Lion King” on Broadway for the past five years, is David, the older — although not necessarily wiser — part of the romantic duo.
Amanda Jane Stern is Ruby, David’s on-again-off-again younger girlfriend.
“Perfectly Good Moment” also is Stern’s first screenwriting credit.
