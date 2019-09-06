Event: Broadway Bound
Time/date: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Site: Dubuque Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave., auditorium.
Cost: $8, general admission. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 1:30.
Tidbits
- Now in its 12th year, the annual event featuring performances by high school students serves as a charity event that raises money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
- To date, students have raised more than $13,000 through ticket sales.
- In previous years, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior and Wahlert Catholic high schools took part in the event. This year, due to scheduling conflicts, 30 Hempstead students will champion the effort, performing four musical sets.
- Selections from “Mamma Mia,” “Next to Normal,” Something Rotten” and “Wicked” will be performed, among others.
- Broadway Bound alumni from each school are invited to take part in the show’s finale — “Seasons of Love,” from the musical, “Rent.”