What's it worth on eBay? Hoorah for She-Ra

Little boys had He-Man. Little girls had She-Ra Princess of Power.
Made by Mattel,
She-Ra along with her magical Unicorn, provided hours of adventure and playtime. It is rare to find any toys that have not been opened and played with.
When it does happen and 35-40 years have passed, value can be found for unopened NIB (New in Box) toys from any era.
Recently, while visiting an estate and helping the family find value in items, we found four of these action figures that had been purchased as gifts and forgotten in the back of the closet.
We sold the first three for $400. We have the last one yet to sell. After all, how many kids do you know that received toys and never opened them to play with?