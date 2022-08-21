This item takes us back to a time when rather than going to the local department store or just logging in to a website to purchase clothing you cut and sewed your clothing.

With sewing machines in most every home, mom would purchase a paper pattern to cut and sew yard goods into wearable clothing. The patterns recreated designs from Paris and in this case a collection of designs from Pierre Cardin.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com

