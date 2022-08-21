This item takes us back to a time when rather than going to the local department store or just logging in to a website to purchase clothing you cut and sewed your clothing.
With sewing machines in most every home, mom would purchase a paper pattern to cut and sew yard goods into wearable clothing. The patterns recreated designs from Paris and in this case a collection of designs from Pierre Cardin.
The patterns contained paper sections that would be pinned to a section of cloth, called yard goods. The pattern would show you where to cut the cloth depending on what size you wanted the dress to be when finished.
Once the individual pieces were cut out, sewers would follow instructions on how to assemble the pieces into finished wearable fashion.
I remember selling a small portable sewing machine when a local college required it for a sewing class. The college was once a school for young women preparing for their futures. A sewing machine just 50 years ago was considered an essential tool for a young woman.
This collection of seven vintage pattern packets sold on eBay for $147. They originally sold for $2 to $3 each.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com
