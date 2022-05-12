The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has endured a challenging couple of years.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was forced to cancel the remaining concerts of its 2019-2020 season. The next two would see players gathering to make music before a live audience once again, but with abbreviated concert seasons and smaller ensembles.
As the ensemble closes that chapter and prepares for a return to normalcy in a world continuing to adapt, it’s a fitting coincidence that Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” will conclude the final classics series concert of its 2021-2022 season.
“I’m proud of the way we’ve come through it,” said music director and conductor William Intriligator, reflecting upon the past two years. “It’s an appropriate piece to feature on the program as we signal a return to a larger orchestra and as we continue to embrace a new world.”
That piece and three others will make up the concerts — dubbed appropriately, “A New World, Together” — slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater.
Dvorak’s “From the New World” is widely considered among the most universally beloved of symphonies, influenced by the Czech composer’s exposure to Native American music and African American spirituals, as well as techniques embodied by classical composers, such as Beethoven and Schubert.
Upon its premiere at Carnegie Hall in New York City, each of the piece’s four movements was met with rousing applause.
In 1969, astronaut Neil Armstrong even brought a recording of “From the New World” to accompany the Apollo 11 moon-landing mission.
The piece boasts an Iowa connection as well.
Dvorak spent the summer of 1893 in what now is known as the Bily Clocks Museum in Spillville, where he put his finishing touches on the renown symphony.
“It’s a piece we last performed in 2016, when (violinist) Midori was in residence with us,” Intriligator said. “The symphony was so inspired by her performance that they, in turn, gave one of their best performances ever of Dvorak’s ‘From the New World.’ Hopefully, we can match that.”
Continuing its focus on the work of women composers this season, the symphony’s remaining concert program will highlight three such individuals.
Opening the concert will be composer and violinist Michi Wiancko’s “La Follia” Variations, which explores “a dance-like reimagining of a Baroque concerto grosso,” according to program notes.
“It’s a surprising piece that’s a little more in your face,” Intriligator said. “Parts of it are shimmering and others are swashbuckling. It’s a cool piece.”
Also appearing will be Dubuque composer and longtime music educator Tracey Rush, with her piece, “Last Breath,” adapted especially for the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Written in memory of her late mother who passed away in 2016 at age 95, it was debuted during the Northeast Iowa School of Music’s 2019 ChamberFest, performed by string quartet and piano.
Intriligator was so moved by the piece, he invited Rush to expand it for a larger ensemble to perform. It also will mark the first time a piece by Rush has been featured on a Dubuque Symphony Orchestra classics concert program.
“It’s long overdue,” Intriligator said. “It’s such a gorgeous, raw and simple piece that I think will resonate with the audience.”
Simplicity was the intention, said Rush, who played her violin at her mother’s bedside in her final hours.
“I remember we were having conferences at (Eleanor) Roosevelt (Middle School),” Rush said. “I left my violin at her apartment so I could play for her. That morning, I just really felt that I needed to be there with her. So, I canceled my conferences and stayed by her side, playing hymns.”
As she played, Rush took note of a metronomic rhythm created by the ceiling fan in the room, her mother’s breath aligning with every fourth beat.
As she played the final melodic line of “Amazing Grace” — “’Tis Grace that brought me safe thus far, and Grace will lead me home” — Rush’s mother took her final breath.
“Last Breath” weaves in the hymn, as well as a hint of an Irish air to honor her mother’s heritage.
“It was a privilege and a blessing to be there with her,” Rush said. “You hear stories about when your loved ones die and being able to hear angels in the room. I had hoped to hear that, but it wasn’t about me. It was about her. It meant a lot that she was able to hear me playing for her and could know I was there. I was tempted to make changes to the piece for the symphony, but I really liked it the way it was. I think people will be able to relate to it, and I’m anxious to hear how the group works with it.”
In line with that piece will be Ellen Taafe Zwilich’s Flute Concerto, another piece dedicated to the loss of a mother.
“It features the flute in a very unique and unpredictable way,” Intriligator said. “There is a darkness and a grief expressed throughout the piece.”
It also will highlight Dubuque Symphony Orchestra principal flutist Timothy Hagen as the featured soloist.
Hagen was introduced to the piece during his college years, 20 years ago. Since that time, it has become a favorite.
“I remember at the time I was hearing it, the flute often was an instrument that was typecast as the bird of the orchestra or the Champagne of the wind section. This piece is not like that. It’s dark and very serious. As a young musician, I didn’t quite know how to wrap my head around that, and I didn’t much care for it. But after coming back and hearing it a few more times, it began to grow on me.”
From a technical standpoint, Hagen said the piece comes with no virtuosic fireworks listeners might come to expect from a concerto. Instead, the challenge presents itself in physical stamina.
“A lot of this piece is written in the fourth octave, or the extremely high part of the instrument,” he said. “And there is a lot of sustaining there as well, so it’s not as if I’m able to just pop out a high note. There are longer phrases that keep going. So, it really becomes more of an endurance challenge.”
To prepare for that, Hagen said his practice sessions began “heavy” so that gradually, he was able to back away from the piece, rehearsing in shorter bursts two to three times throughout the day.
Another unique element is the piece’s cadenza appearing in the first movement — often an opportunity for composers to show off the virtuosity of a player on a given instrument.
“I think of it more as a soliloquy for an actor,” Hagen said. “It’s a really soulful moment of reflection. Because the subject matter is in memory of the composer’s mother, grief really is at the heart of the piece, so my goal has been to handle that in a very caring and thoughtful way.”
Hagen lost his mother unexpectedly three years ago. But it helped bring him to a positive place, he said.
“That doubled with the pandemic and a lot of other personal and professional challenges have really brought me into being the best version of myself, as a person and as an artist,” he said. “I’m excited to be able to share such a meaningful piece with my colleagues and with an audience from a good place in my life and when I have the emotional maturity to be able to articulate what the piece means. The timing feels right.”
It’s also the first time Hagen will stand out as the featured soloist among the ensemble, something he called “a great honor.”
“I really love playing with the DSO,” he said. “I enjoy my colleagues as people and as artists, and I respect them immensely. And I love that the DSO features its own players regularly because it is made up of a fantastic group. I’m also proud to have been part of all of the artistic planning that took place this season, featuring women composers. It’s great to see something like that becoming more a part of our DNA as an organization.”
Intriligator said “grateful” is the word that comes to mind as the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra wraps up another classics season and looks toward the future, which aims to continue its focus on the work of those under-represented in classical music.
Its annual Ultimate Country Hits concerts also are slated for June 3 and 4 at the Mississippi Moon Bar in the Diamond Jo Casino, with its annual Summer Melodies concert taking place June 26 at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. The symphony’s 2022-2023 season will return to an autumn start.
“It has been such a challenging time for all of us, with so much divisiveness,” he said. “We’re rebuilding, but I feel good about where the symphony is and how we’ve performed these past couple of years. And I’m very grateful we’ve been able to be a source of comfort for people by bringing them music as we’ve weathered so many storms.”