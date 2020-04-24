The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will begin hosting a series of Facebook Live mini concerts titled, “Live from Our Living Room,” beginning at 7 p.m. today.
Each week, a different musician from the ensemble will be featured. The first offering will feature Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator.
The concerts are free, with a pay-as-you-like ticket option, enabling viewers to make a donation to the symphony through the live feed or through the ticket link on the Facebook event page at tinyurl.com/y937j2yk.
To tune in, visit Facebook.com/DubuqueSymphony.