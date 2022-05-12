Although Adele (estimated net worth $182 million) might have a pretty good financial cushion to land on if she should get ill, it turns out the songstress did more for her health by quitting smoking than by having a series of moneymaking superhits. A new study shows that while money can buy you health care, it comes in second to the benefits that come from not smoking.
Researchers from Georgetown University’s Center for Population and Health followed 6,300 men and women ages 25 to 74 for 18 years. They found that after age 65, folks with $300,000 or more in wealth were 31% more likely to survive to age 85 than folks with any amount less than that. (But having more than $500,000 didn’t convey any additional health benefit at all — so there, Elon Musk!) And seven out of 10 folks with at least $300,000 had a chance of living until 85, while only around half of those with no assets did.
But after age 65, smoking is more powerful a determinant of your future than your economic status. The researchers found that lifelong nonsmokers were 37% more likely to survive until 85 than current smokers. So while starting young and being smart about your financial health is important for your physical health, not smoking is even more essential. Visit smokefree.gov for help quitting. Also, don’t vape. Live younger, longer.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.