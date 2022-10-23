In the new book, “Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage,” author Nathalia Holt tells the incredible stories of a small group of female spies in the early days of the CIA, one of whom Dubuque can claim as a native daughter.
Including Jane Wallis Burrell in the book came about accidentally.
“I was interviewing a woman who worked overseas at the end of World War II,” Holt said. “ She had an unusual story to tell me about a Nazi war criminal and female spy, but she didn’t know her name. It took me a long time to figure out who she was. And it was Jane Burrell.”
Jane Wallis Burrell was born in Dubuque in 1911. Her father, James, was the editor of the Dubuque Times Journal and later was the publisher and editor of the Dubuque Daily News.
A force in local politics — he was a city alderman and mayor pro tempore, introduced the city manager form of government to Dubuque and served on committees involved in the progression of Dubuque’s infrastructure — Wallis was tapped in 1921 by then-Secretary of State Herbert Hoover to work for the post-World War I American Relief Administration, the family moved to New York City and later to Washington, D.C.
Burrell attended Smith College in Northampton, Mass., where she majored in French. She traveled abroad during her college years, studying at the Sorbonne in Paris and visiting Italy, Germany and Spain.
Burrell, then Jane Wallis, returned to the U.S. and married David Burrell, a recent Yale graduate. They moved to upstate New York, where David worked for his family’s dairy machine business.
When the U.S. entered World War II, David joined the Navy and was assigned to a base in Washington. Burrell applied to the Office of Strategic Services, the Central Intelligence Agency’s predecessor, and was hired as a junior clerk, but immediately began doing the work of an analyst. It was a common happening.
“A lot of the work of these women did (as clerks and secretaries) underlies the work of espionage they were actually doing,” Holt said.
But Burrell moved up quickly. She was posted to the OSS in London and began doing counterintelligence work while husband David was deployed to the South Pacific Theater.
The marriage didn’t last. Burrell was working as a counterintelligence case officer in France following the invasion of Normandy and didn’t want to leave the OSS. David had completed his enlistment and wanted to return to the family business.
In the transition from the OSS to the CIA, which took a few years, about 40% percent of staff was cut. Burrell wasn’t one of them. She continued to serve as an intelligence officer and was one of the original members of the CIA.
By the mid-1940s, Burrell was a member of a special counterintelligence team. The work she was doing was equivalent to agents at MI5, Britain’s intelligence unit.
The team collected intelligence and was involved in identifying enemy agents, interrogating sources and enticing spies to work for them. According to the few documents Holt could find that mentioned the work Burrell was doing, she was right in the middle of all of it.
Burrell had been working with the Monuments Men, a military group charged with tracking down and returning artwork stolen by the Nazis. Burrell was on a return flight from Brussels on Dec. 6, 1948, when the plane crashed, killing all aboard. She was 36.
The first CIA officer killed in the line of duty, Burrell does not have a star on the CIA’s memorial wall honoring her sacrifice. The official agency line on that oversight is that the memorial honors agents who died under specific circumstances, and commercial plane crashes usually don’t qualify.
“It’s something that I’m desperately trying to change,” Holt said. “I’ve submitted a lot of documentation from the CIA, from the Monuments Men, from other archives. I’m really passionate about changing this. It’s really important to me that she’s given that recognition.”
Holt tells the stories of four other early CIA agents in the book: Elizabeth Sudmeier, who created a spy network in Baghdad that led to her obtaining important Soviet technology plans; Mary Hutchison, who formed the first spy network in Ukraine; Eloise Page, who was the first female service chief in Greece and head of technical operations; and Adelaide Hawkins, who specialized in communications, specifically working with codes and ciphers and training CIA field agents working behind enemy lines in communication.
“It wasn’t easy because there were so many to choose from,” she said. “I ended up choosing these women because they illustrated women from very different backgrounds and places, and you really see how they bring their experiences to these different operations.”
During her research, Holt talked to people involved in the intelligence community who still remembered Burrell.
“There are still people who remember Jane,” she said. “Her story has lived on. She’s a very important part of American intelligence. I’m hopeful that by sharing her story in this book we can have her sacrifice recognized.”
“Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage” is available at local independent bookstores or through Penguin Random House at www.tinyurl.com/WiseGals.
For more information, visit www.nathaliaholt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.