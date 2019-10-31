Play: “The Comedy of Errors”
Performers: The University of Dubuque Department of Fine and Performing Arts Department.
Times/dates: 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Site: Babka Theatre, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Free, with no ticket required.
Synopsis
The plot surrounds Egeon, a merchant from Syracuse, who is apprehended in Ephesus and condemned to death for violating a law that bars commerce and travel between the two cities. The only way he can avoid the penalty is to ransom his life for one hundred marks, a sum he neither has nor has any way of raising.
Tidbits
- “The Comedy of Errors” is William Shakespeare’s shortest play and one of his most farcical comedies.
- The UD production is described as an active stage reading, with actors, sitting on chairs or stools. They will be in costume and will move downstage to act out some scenes.
- It will include a cast of 12 students and one professor. It will be directed by Greg Wolf, UD director of theater.
Quotable, from director Greg Wolf
“We will be doing what I’m calling ‘an active stage reading.’ We won’t have a set, and actors will be on stage, sitting in chairs or stools the entire time like normal staged readings. However, we will have the actors in costume and we will be bringing actors downstage center for a few scenes to act out. Our approach for this production is to do it in the theme of vaudeville or silver screen Hollywood.”