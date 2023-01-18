Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling and Carrie Underwood all swear by their wearable fitness trackers — and so do millions of Americans. In 2022, wearable technology was the number one fitness trend here and around the globe.

But do these high-tech gadgets live up to their hype? On the pro side, says Johns Hopkins Medicine, studies show that they help lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure and influence how much you exercise (urging you onward!). One recent meta-review that looked at 400 published studies found that pedometers, other types of wearable devices and smartphone apps encourage users to spend around 40 more minutes a day walking.

