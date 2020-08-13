Vegans and vegetarians are still pretty rare in the U.S. In a Gallup poll from 2018, only about 8% of 30- to 49-year-olds said they were vegetarians and 4% said they were vegans. Surprisingly, fewer young folks, 18 to 29, were off meat: 7% were vegetarian and 3% were
vegan. Go figure.
Well, that’s what researchers did in a study in JAMA Internal Medicine that looked at the life-extending properties of a plant-based diet. They reviewed data on 400,000 U.S. adults 50 and older over a 16-year period and figured out that the risk of death fell 12% for men and 14% for women for every 3 ounces of plant protein they ate per 1,000 calories consumed.
But even a smaller bump in consumption of plant protein made a difference: Swapping 3% of calories from animal to plant protein was enough to reduce the risk of death for both sexes by 10%.
The most damaging animal proteins were red meat and eggs — and the best benefits came from cutting them out entirely. That’s what we’ve said in this column for the past
12 years, based on the data of Stan Hazen at the Cleveland Clinic. That duo (plus processed meat) is so damaging because they encourage certain intestinal bacteria to produce inflammatory mediators that promote cancer, dementia, arthritis, heart disease and stroke. So gobble, gobble — not turkey, but tofu, beans, nuts, seeds, 100% whole grains and a variety of fruits and vegetables.