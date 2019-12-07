St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host the cantata, “Rise Up! A New Light A-Comin’,” at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Written by Lloyd Larson and Pamela Martin, the musical celebration will be directed by Keith Rippe and Charles Barland and performed by St. Luke’s combined choirs. Amy Streck, pianist, and Barland, organist, will accompany the performances and congregational singing.
Narration and carol arrangements will share the Christmas story. St. Luke’s JuBellation Handbell Ringers, under the direction of David Patterson, will play during the 10:45 service.
Dropoff to an accessible entry is behind the church.
For more information, call 563-582-4543.