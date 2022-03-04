The City of Dubuque is soliciting sculpture proposals for its 16th annual Art on the River public art sculpture exhibit, to be held along the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque from August through July 2023.
“Crossing Bridges” has been selected by a community planning committee as the theme for the exhibit.
Artists can submit proposals for existing sculptures, as well as concept proposals for new sculptural work. Both permanent and semi-permanent/temporary works will be considered.
Successful applications will propose sculptures that draw upon themes of connection, unity, equitable progress and stability. Applicants should seek to inspire viewers to reflect on “bridges” as a concept that represents the connection between individual experience and a shared humanity.
Ten sculptural works will be selected for the exhibition. There is no fee to apply, and artists can submit work for late July 2022 install dates. Artists also can submit multiple works for consideration. A separate application must be completed for each piece.
Selected artists will receive a $1,800 stipend for each work included. Additional cash prizes of $1,000 for Best in Show and $200 for People’s Choice also will be available. Artworks are encouraged to be for sale as special efforts are made to promote purchasing throughout the year.
Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 1.