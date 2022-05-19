GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., invites artists to submit artwork for its newest exhibit, “Emergence.”

The theme is “Emergence” — uncovering quietly or gradually, and the process of coming into being. This is open to all interpretations and mediums.

Diverse artwork, artwork completed during the pandemic or artwork that has been in storage is welcome.

“Emergence” will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Friday, June 3 to July 31. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 3.

For more information, email gallery manager Patricia Lehnhardt at

gallerymanager@

galenacenterforthearts.com.

