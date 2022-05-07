The following is a list of some of the more popular annual events that take place during the spring and summer in the tri-states. We suggest you check before attending to make sure they are still a go and if there are any guidelines.
Muscoda (Wis.) Morel Festival, May 14: Highlights include arts and crafts, a car cruise, fireworks, inflatables, steak feed, chili contest, parade and garage sales. 206 N Wisconsin Ave, Muscoda, WI 53573-8811
Gary's Graffiti Nights, mid-May through mid-September: The annual summer series of classic car gatherings takes place from 5 to 9:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Hwy Road.
Ski Bellevue (Iowa) Water Ski Show, June 4: The kickoff show for the season, other dates include June 18, July 3 and 16, Aug. 6 and 20. All begin at 4 p.m. except July 3, which starts at 6 and is part of Bellevue's Heritage Days celebration. For more information, call: (563) 590-0990
Summer Farm Toy Show, Dyersville, Iowa, June 4-5: Among the many things to see at the 37th annual event at the National Farm Toy Museum and Beckman High School is a Farm Toy Display contest that visitors can vote on. For more information, call: (563 )875-2727
Darlington (Wis.) Canoe Fest, June 10-12: After a year of road construction and no carnival, the annual event will be back in full force with the canoe races, road run, parade, fireworks and more.
Strawberry Point (Iowa) Strawberry Days, June 10-12: Along with the favored fruit, there is a carnival, truck and tractor pull, parade, entertainment and 5K run.
Rhubacue on the River, Manchester, Iowa, June 11: Try a variety of rhubarb-enhanced treats, enter the run or bike ride and check out the White Water Park.
Prairie du Chien (Wis.) Prairie Villa Rendezvous, June 16-19: Go back in time at this buckskinners and fur trader re-enactment event on St. Feriole Island.
Lancaster (Wis.) Brews & Blues, June 18: Enjoy a variety of craft brews as you listen to the blues from tri-state area musicians. For further information, call: (608) 723-2820
Great Galena (Ill.) Balloon Race, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, June 17-19: Expect more than 20 hot air balloons, three races, a night glow extravaganza, an art show and live music at this event. Event is cash-only. For more information, visit: https://www.greatgalenaballoonrace.com
Edgewood (Iowa) Pro Rodeo Days, June 23-26: Besides the rodeo, check out the live music, kids' street carnival, 5K run, parade and demolition derby. For further information, call: (563) 928-7036
Corkless in Galena (Ill.) Wine Festival, June 25: Enjoy the wines and other activities downtown and along the Galena River. Meet at Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Shenandoah Pro Rodeo and Fireworks, Galena (Ill.) Territory, July 1-2: See bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, bull riding and women’s barrel racing. For further information, call: (815) 777-9550
Dubuque Ham House Historic Site Ice Cream Social, July 4: The 59th event will include games, live music, homemade ice cream, craft activities, cricket, and reenactors firing cannons. For further information, call: (563) 557-9545, ext. 218
Colts Music on the March, Dubuque, July 8: Drum and bugle corps from around the country will converge on Dalzell Field for this annual competition. For further information, call: (563) 582-4872
Asbury (Iowa) Music in the Park, July 9: A family fun event that includes a variety of music, entertainment, food, children's games and more. For more information, call: (563) 556-7106
Southwest Wisconsin Music Festival, Platteville, Wis., July 16: The jam-packed music event kicks off the annual Hometown Festival Week. For further information, call: (608) 348-8888
Elizabeth (Ill.) Community Fair, July 22-24: The 101st annual event will include food, entertainment and a variety of activities. For further information, call: (815) 858-4550
Prairie du Chien (Wis.) Prairie Dog Blues Festival, July 29-30: Popular event that draws blues and roots singers and bands from around the region. For more information, visit: www.prairiedogblues.com
Dbqfest Fine Arts Festival, Dubuque, Aug. 6-7: Iowa’s oldest art festival, it will feature music, art, crafts and activities for the children in Washington Park, 700 Locust St. For further information, visit: www.dbqfest.com
Town and Country Days, Epworth, Iowa, Aug. 6-7: Among the highlights are a parade, food, drink and live music. For further information, view: www.facebook.com/tncdays
Potosi (Wis.) Fireman's Catfish Festival, Aug. 6-7: Along with a catfish dinner, you'll be treated to games, refreshments, crafts and local garage sales. For further information, view: tinyurl.com/3s5urm2y
Dyersville (Iowa) Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game, Aug. 11: The Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds in the second annual game at the popular tourist site. For more information, visit: www.fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com
Dubuque Irish Hooley, Aug. 27: A variety of Irish music and entertainment will be on hand at this annual popular event outside the Dubuque Star Brewery. For more information, visit: www.irishhooley.org
Potosi (Wis.) Brewery Brewfest, Aug. 22: A huge annual event featuring a variety of craft beers at the southwest Wisconsin brewery. For further information, call: (608) 763-4002