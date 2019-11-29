The latest star-studded vehicle starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale bolts past the finish line in “Ford v Ferrari.”
Carroll Shelby (Damon) seeks out rugged race car driver Ken Miles (Bale) to drive in the 1966
24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Shelby and Miles team up with Ford in an attempt to take the trophy over Ferrari.
The film also stars Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts and Josh Lucas. The film is directed by James Mangold (“Walk the Line”, “Logan”).
“Ford v Ferrari” is bolstered by energetic
direction, excellent performances and thrilling racing action. It’s best seen in a big and loud theater.
Mangold continues to dazzle as a filmmaker. There are some thrilling action sequences that put the audience directly in the driver’s seat. A number of shots made me feel the stress and unease that the characters feel in the film. I was blown away by some of the cinematography. Tight corners and ridiculously close drifts are heightened by expert camerawork.
Damon is convincing as the counterpart to Bale’s character. Damon is the brains of the team, whereas Bale serves as the brawn who’s not afraid to get dirty.
Their relationship is fleshed out in a satisfying and emotional way. Scenes of simple dialogue between the two are captivating. This is one of the best lead-actor pairings of the year, among the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood.”
Bale is the bona-fide standout. Sporting a British accent, Bale makes the smaller quirks of the character among the most memorable parts. Bale is hilarious in some scenes, and empathetic and endearing in others. He is at the top of his game.
The supporting cast is excellent. Balfe is a great emotional anchor. Her dynamic with Bale is perfectly executed.
Gear-heads and motor enthusiasts will get their money’s worth with “Ford v Ferrari.” The roar on the herculean engines and impact of high-speed crashes hits with the impact of a thunderstorm.
None of this would matter without well-written characters or an endearing story. Mangold and the writers ensure a great balance between the action and the emotion.
Despite some brief lulls in pacing, “Ford v Ferrari” is a crowd-pleasing holiday flick. Skilled direction, fantastic performances and heaps of car action make this one of the can’t-miss spectacles of the year. Mangold asserts his status as one of the most talented directors in the business.
It gets 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 32 minutes.