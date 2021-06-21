If your birthday is today: Embrace change and be receptive to suggestions. Personal growth will help you soothe your soul and let go of negativity and regret. Don't act prematurely; wait until you have sufficient information before you make a move.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Forge into the future with optimism, and do things that bring you joy. Share your feelings and adjust to others' needs. Pursue what you feel passionate about, and don't stop until you're satisfied.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be reasonable to avoid getting into a heated discussion. Look at your options and choose what works best for everyone involved. Balance and integrity will encourage better behavior and results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A kind gesture will work wonders when you want to get your way. Take the initiative to lend a helping hand if it will encourage others to pitch in and help. A work opportunity is heading your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't put your home, health or happiness in jeopardy. Update your skills and prepare to make a move that will save money and boost your reputation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Explore what's possible. Delve into something you think you'll enjoy. Make decisions that will improve the way you live and do things. Start anew.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Find your voice and say what's on your mind. Put your energy where it counts the most, and finish what you start. Setting and sticking to sensible guidelines will prove effective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be open to suggestions and ready to expand your plans. Taking a unique approach will lead to an exciting option. A moneymaking idea will evolve from a discussion you have with a like-minded peer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A disciplined approach to the way you run your household will prevent anyone taking advantage of you. Put your energy where it counts. Don't limit what you can do because of someone's selfishness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A partnership looks interesting, but before you agree to get involved, iron out anything that may cause a problem. A commitment to someone special will bring you closer and improve your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take good care of your health and well-being. Exercising, adopting healthy eating habits and doing your best to ease stress are in your best interest. Focus on the people and hobbies that boost your morale.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Call on people who have something to offer and make changes that will help you feel good about your accomplishments and impress a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Mull over your options and make responsible moves. Leave nothing to chance to avoid disappointment. Keep your suggestions and plans simple and your overhead minimal. Manage every detail yourself.
