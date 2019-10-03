If your birthday is today: Select a path and expand your mind. Learn all you can to ensure success. Big accomplishments are within reach if you take the initiative and become a leader. If you change the dynamics of your relationships with people who are controlling, you will boost your confidence and achieve your dreams.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Listen and learn. An expert will offer a vast amount of information that can help you make wise choices. A personal change will help you diminish financial, legal or health issues.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll be forced to make a judgment call that may not be liked by everyone. Base your decision on the facts, with finances in mind. Walk away from emotional, manipulative people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Your colorful way of expressing your feelings, likes and dislikes will draw all sorts of attention. Be sure you are sticking to the truth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let a mistake that you made in the past be held over your head. Know what and who you are up against, and be truthful in all matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll have a chance to move money around or make a change that will help lower your overhead. Don't hesitate when the opportunity presents itself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Work toward your goal. Don't worry about what others are doing. Stay focused on what will help you maintain the status quo, and avoid getting trapped in someone else's drama.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be careful how you handle situations that can affect both your personal and professional lives. An offer may sound good, but get what you want in writing before you sign on.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll thrive in diverse situations. A change will inspire you to take on new tasks and act with confidence. Observe experts and incorporate what you learn.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look for an opportunity to spend time with motivational people. The discussions you have will help you see through someone who hasn't been honest with you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A change someone makes will cause you to question their feelings. Consider what you can do to reverse a situation or problem that could affect your status.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Carry out a change at home that will make your surroundings more inviting. If you update your appearance, it will lift your spirits. Getting together with someone upbeat will encourage romance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep the peace at home and when dealing with relationship issues. Overreaction and indulgent behavior should be avoided. Good results will be dependent on a positive attitude.
October 3