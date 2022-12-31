Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: A keen sense of when it's time to make a change will help you dictate what comes next. Concessions will be necessary if it gives you the freedom to do things your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relax and enjoy the festivities without getting involved in a debate. It's time to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome a new year.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) There will be a lack of understanding among family and friends. Do your best to keep the peace. Practice the art of listening.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refrain from taking on too much. Avoid risks. An opportunity to network will lead to a professional move. Update your resume. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Protect your back and share information carefully. Don't put up with anyone trying to coerce you into doing something that doesn't appeal to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotional mayhem will surface if you don't try to get along with others. A positive outlook will encourage others to make worthwhile suggestions. Mingle and network.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A reserved approach will encourage you to contemplate what's important and implement the changes necessary to live life your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A shift in how you think and do things will spark resolutions you can put in place. It's a new year, and time to sport a new attitude.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think before committing to something that puzzles you. Keep an eye on what's happening around you to avoid problems.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let trivial matters get to you. Look for the good in everything and everyone, and you'll be a magnet for good vibes and a fun time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Sit tight when dealing with emotional issues. Don't get into a discussion with someone critical and negative. Live in the moment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Leave nothing undone. Plan your day to ensure things run smoothly. Take care of your responsibilities first.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Reminisce and recap the highs and lows of the year and what you'll do differently in 2023. Take a moment to thank those who have helped you.
Dec. 31
