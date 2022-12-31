If your birthday is today: A keen sense of when it's time to make a change will help you dictate what comes next. Concessions will be necessary if it gives you the freedom to do things your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relax and enjoy the festivities without getting involved in a debate. It's time to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome a new year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.