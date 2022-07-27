If your birthday is today: Assess your life. Clear up what isn't working for you by replacing negative situations with positive input. Change what's necessary to achieve peace of mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Conflict will make you think and spark new beginnings. Don't waste your time on anger. Use your energy to accomplish your goals.

