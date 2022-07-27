If your birthday is today: Assess your life. Clear up what isn't working for you by replacing negative situations with positive input. Change what's necessary to achieve peace of mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Conflict will make you think and spark new beginnings. Don't waste your time on anger. Use your energy to accomplish your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change you make will bring positive results. Sharing with a loved one will bring you closer and help you make financial adjustments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll overreact if given the chance. Think matters through, and don't act on assumptions. Look inward. Discipline will be key.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Live up to your promises. Don't let anger set in when doing your best and keeping a positive attitude are what's needed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be smart with your cash. Pay attention to detail and set practical goals. Turn your attention to ways to improve relationships and living arrangements.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Live within your means, and refuse to let anyone talk you into something that makes you feel uncomfortable. Personal improvements will add to your popularity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Sit tight and wait to see what happens. Take the high road and you'll have no regrets. A financial gain looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Engage in something that inspires and motivates you to head in a new direction. Let go of the past.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Know what you must do to make amends. Stand behind your statements, but don't ignore outside input. Networking will help you figure out who can help you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Set boundaries, but don't limit what you can achieve. Choose your battles and allies wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll be your own worst enemy if you don't stick to the truth and honor your promises. Empty statements will work against you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use creative input to your advantage. Take what others offer and turn it into something spectacular. Your insight will encourage others to look up to you.
July 27
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.