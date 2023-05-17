If your birthday is today: Your way of expressing yourself will attract an audience. Prepare to make your mark. The response you get from doing the right thing will be all the help you need to succeed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Implement changes to make your life easier. Don't put up with who holds you back. Set guidelines and take the road that satisfies you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Leave nothing to chance or up to someone who isn't invested in what you are trying to achieve. Momentum is what you need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do your best and see what happens. Take care of responsibilities. Be adventurous and let your imagination work overtime.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Observe, and evaluate your options. A creative experiment will help you get ahead. Present your intentions to someone you trust, and the help you receive will speed up the process.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll see things clearly and identify how to take advantage of an opportunity. Help others or call on those who can help you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't take unnecessary risks. Concentrate on what you can do to improve your home life. What you decide to do will teach you much.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll attract people who can guide you to a better lifestyle. Partnerships will lead to stability and a timeline to finish what you start.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't share your ideas with anyone likely to interfere with your plans. Work alone to avoid overspending, and take your idea a step further than the competition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are in a better position than anticipated. Leave no room for failure, take care of all the details yourself, and alter where and how you work to maximize productivity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't stop because someone pulls out of a promise. Take ownership and follow through with your plans to get you where you want to go.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your insights about earning money will be spot-on. Self-improvement projects will help build confidence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let interference distract you. Rise above criticism and keep a low profile until you can offer a flawless presentation.
