“The Blacklist,” 7 p.m. on NBC
The hit drama returns from hiatus with a midseason premiere consisting of two new back-to-back episodes. First, in “Victoria Feinberg,” the Task Force helps Red (James Spader) track a gifted art forger who has complicated Red’s scheme to sell some stolen art pieces. Elsewhere, Liz and Ressler (Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff) share confidences, while Aram’s (Amir Arison) love life becomes increasingly complicated.
“Great Performances at the Met,” 9:30 p.m. on PBS
Soprano Christine Goerke takes the vocally demanding title role in “Turandot,” Giacomo Puccini’s final opera, in an eye-poppingly lavish Met staging by Franco Zeffirelli. Set in a mythic ancient China, the production also stars tenor Yusif Eyvazov as Prince Calaf, who tries to answer three fiendish riddles to win the hand of the icy princess Turandot.
The lush score includes the tenor aria “Nessun Dorma,” which became one of superstar Luciano Pavarotti’s vocal calling cards. Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.