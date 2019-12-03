“Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special,” 7 p.m. on ABC
In this one-hour special, country star Paisley welcomes guests who include Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood.
“How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming,” 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Some of the most beloved characters from the blockbuster animated movie trilogy reunite for this new half-hour holiday special, which opens 10 years after the end of “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
“CMA Country Christmas,” 8 p.m. on ABC
Country superstar Trisha Yearwood is both host and a performer in this 10th annual two-hour holiday special, which features a blend of Christmas classics and unexpected collaborations. Among the artists scheduled to perform are Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, Lady Antebellum and Chris Young.