If your birthday is today: Refuse to let your emotions take the lead. Precision and attention to detail will play roles in your success. An offer is worthwhile only if it's in your best interest. Choose wisely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Clarify information before agreeing to participate. Someone will leave out key details to deter you from walking away. Ask challenging questions, and don't be afraid to take a pass.

