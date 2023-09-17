Head south, north and east out of Dubuque for three unique day trips this fall.
The neighboring communities of Galesburg, Ill.; Decorah, Iowa; and Monroe, Wis., offer a variety of attractions for visitors.
Galesburg, Ill.
An approximately two-hour drive south of Dubuque brings visitors to a 186-year-old community steeped in history.
Galesburg, located south of the Quad Cities, is a railroad town founded in 1837.
“There is a lot of history here, and we have a variety of things to do for all kinds of people,” said Randy Newcomb, executive director of the Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau.
Galesburg has long served as hub for America’s transcontinental rail industry.
“We are a railroad town — we were built because of the railroad,” Newcomb said.
“We have the Galesburg Railroad Museum and one of the largest train yards that people can see,” Newcomb said. “A lot of our local businesses also are named after the railroad industry, like Iron Spike Brewing Company.”
The Galesburg Railroad Museum, 211 S. Seminary St., features artifacts, historical documents and accounts of the local rail industry. Visitors can tour a steam locomotive, as well.
Newcomb described the Discovery Depot Children’s Museum, 128 S. Chambers St., as “a great place to take children.”
The museum is located across the street from Galesburg’s Amtrak station and features a variety of hands-on learning experiences.
Knox College, 2 E. South St., is the site of a significant historic event.
“It’s the last standing site of a Lincoln-Douglas debate,” Newcomb said.
The fifth debate between senatorial candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas was hosted at Knox College on Oct. 7, 1858.
The birthplace of Carl Sandburg, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author, is among Galesburg’s historic sites.
The Carl Sandburg Historic Site, 313 E. Third St., includes the small frame home where Sandburg was born in 1878. Several original family items are displayed there, and a popular garden lies behind the cottage.
Other historic homes dot Galesburg as well.
“We have a great number of historical homes and we have nine self-guided walking tours of historic homes that people can take,” Newcomb said.
A list of the tours is available at experiencegalesburg.com.
“We also are a big arts community,” Newcomb said.
The Galesburg Community Arts Center, 349 E. Main St., hosts art exhibits, workshops and events.
“We also have public art that can be seen as you come into town,” Newcomb said.
Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg offers boutique shopping and the community also boasts about a half dozen antique shops.
The Orpheum Theatre, 57 S. Kellogg St., opened in 1916 and continues to host events.
Decorah, Iowa
Drive approximately two hours north of Dubuque to visit a community known for its waterfalls and Scandinavian heritage.
Decorah is the home of Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and folk art school, at 520 W. Water St.
“The Vesterheim museum houses a collection of 33,000 artifacts related to the Norwegian-American experience,” said Alyssa Ritter, of Visit Decorah.
The main building has four floors for visitors to explore. Vesterheim also includes a Heritage Park of 12 historic buildings.
“You can wander at your own speed,” Ritter said.
Located in the former Decorah home of Adelbert Field Porter and Grace Young Porter, the Porter House Museum, at 401 W. Broadway St., houses the natural history collection “Bert” Porter amassed during trips throughout North America, South America and Asia.
Other natural attractions abound in the Decorah area.
“Outdoor recreation is huge for Decorah,” Ritter said. “There are a lot of opportunities for hiking, biking and running for all ability levels.”
The 11-mile Trout Run Trail loops through and around Decorah and offers nonmotorized access to trout streams. The trail is accessible all year and features cross-country skiing in winter.
Decorah’s waterfalls are another draw for visitors.
“We have three waterfalls in Decorah, including one that is considered our No. 1 outdoor attraction,” Ritter said.
The latter is a waterfall named Dunning’s Spring.
“It’s right in town,” Ritter said. “It’s set in a beautiful park with an extensive trail system,” Ritter said.
The second of Decorah’s waterfalls, Siewers Spring, is located at the Decorah Fish Hatchery, 2321 Siewers Spring Road.
“Trout are raised at the hatchery throughout the year and stocked in local streams,” Ritter said.
The third waterfall, Malaphany Springs, is located outside of Decorah and feeds into the Upper Iowa River. This waterfall is located one mile from the parking lot off Bluffton Road.
Decorah also is home to 162-year-old Luther College, 700 College Drive.
“Luther has full-time students on campus but also hosts numerous events that anyone can attend, including entertainers from around the country and the world,” Ritter said.
Underneath Luther is one of Decorah’s most-unusual features.
One hundred feet below the college is the Decorah Impact Crater — an impression formed when a meteor collided with the Earth’s surface approximately 465 million years. In 2010, the fossilized remains of a nearly 6-foot-long sea scorpion was discovered during an archeological dig.
“There is a life-size model of (the sea scorpion) at Luther,” Ritter said.
Monroe, Wis.
Drive a little more than an hour east of Dubuque to arrive at a community that places an emphasis on cheese, beverages and its Swiss heritage.
“We like to say ‘Eat, drink, yodel,’” said Noreen Rueckert, Green County tourism director. “There are a lot of foodie opportunities and there are breweries and wineries, and of course, cheese.”
Monroe bills itself as “the Swiss cheese capital of the USA,” and the city boasts several cheese shops, factories and the National Historic Cheesemaking Center, 2108 Sixth Ave.
“The center shows how the cheese business grew in Green County and the southern Wisconsin area,” Rueckert said.
The facility includes a restored, one-kettle farmstead cheese factory.
The Alp & Dell Cheese Store, at 657 Second St., features a wide variety of local and imported cheese and is owned by Swiss immigrants, Tony and Esther Zgraggen.
“They will be our 2024 Cheese Days’ King and Queen,” Rueckert said. “Tony is a yodeler who belongs to the New Glarus Yodel Club.”
Baumgartner’s Cheese Store and Tavern, 1023 16th Ave., opened in 1931 and bills itself as “Wisconsin’s oldest cheese store.”
The establishment serves a variety of cheese sandwiches, including a specialty Limburger sandwich. Other items are available as well.
Monroe often is referred to as the “Swiss cheese capital of the USA” because of the cheesemaking traditions immigrants brought with them from Switzerland.
Minhas Craft Brewery, 1208 14th Ave., offers tours and features a taproom and gift shop.