If your birthday is today: Concise action is essential. Pondering over what to do or how to react will encourage outside interference. Stay focused on taking care of yourself and getting ahead. Make health, love and fitness priorities. Always doing your best will help you stymie your opponents.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Collaborating with someone who shares your concerns will help you decide what you want to pursue next. Don't let a problem with an elderly friend or relative prevent you from following your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Concentrate more on creative endeavors and less on emotional situations. Being dependable and hardworking will keep you out of trouble. Give the people you love space to do as they please.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Personal growth, physical fitness and passion will pay off and avoid interference from someone threatened by you. Keep your plans secret.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Use a lesson from the past to help you get ahead now. Don't procrastinate; let your thoughts lead to actions. Positive change will bring outstanding results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Handle matters and people carefully. A positive attitude will help you persuade others to see things your way. A romantic gesture will encourage a better relationship with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Work with others to bring about change. A chance to invest in something you enjoy doing will spark your imagination and encourage you to turn a pastime into a lucrative pursuit. Don't let frustration set in.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Being the voice of reason will put you in a favored position. Live up to your promises and share your feelings with a loved one. Don't be afraid to take action if you have a solid plan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You've got more going for you than you realize. Don't be verbally aggressive; let your actions speak for you. Protect your rights and the rights of others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Seeing is believing. Don't trust someone's take on things. Gather the facts, and avoid being put in a compromising position. Take the initiative and do things for yourself. Make fitness a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your imagination to come up with a remarkable idea that will help you gather momentum. A positive change can be made if you join forces with someone heading in the same direction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let anyone interfere with the way you handle your money or work-related matters. Don't let anyone play mind games with you. Stay active.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't wait to make changes that will improve your life. Pick up new skills and knowledge that will encourage more significant opportunities. A change of scenery will lead to new beginnings.
September 28