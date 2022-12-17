If your birthday is today: Be willing to take the time to enjoy the benefits. Say no to negativity, poor influences or those trying to take advantage of you. Focus on what you want and ward off setbacks. Live life your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Steer clear of people eager to make you look bad. Focus on healthy eating, exercise and the activities that lead to a fit, happy lifestyle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.