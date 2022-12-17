If your birthday is today: Be willing to take the time to enjoy the benefits. Say no to negativity, poor influences or those trying to take advantage of you. Focus on what you want and ward off setbacks. Live life your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Steer clear of people eager to make you look bad. Focus on healthy eating, exercise and the activities that lead to a fit, happy lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let your emotions compromise a situation that has the potential to spin out of control. Patience will buy you the time you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let someone's uncertainty confuse you. Go about your business, and you'll feel good about what you accomplish.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Helping others will brighten your day. Don't let trivial matters lead to a feud. Do what you can to keep the peace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't give up on something you want. Take a step back, revamp your plan, and consider what and who you need to reach your goal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stop procrastinating. A change will be educational and will encourage you to take more significant steps as you proceed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your heart into whatever you choose to do, and you'll accomplish your objective. Socializing and festive preparations will lift your spirits..
CANCER (June 21-July 22) An imaginative approach to love and happiness will help you develop a plan to encourage better relationships and opportunities. Embrace change. Romance is apparent.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Volunteer to help and the gratification will bring you joy. Don't let change dampen your mood or come between you and someone you love. Be honest and compassionate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look for alternative ways to bring in extra cash. Don't overspend. Socialize with people who encourage positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Emotions will surface if you discuss sensitive issues or share your opinions. Put your energy and enthusiasm into traveling, or spending time with friends or relatives.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Indecisiveness will get in the way of what you want. Look at what's available, do your due diligence and initiate change.
