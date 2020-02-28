The latest Netflix thriller, “The Last Thing He Wanted,” is a thorough snooze-fest.
Journalist Elena McMahon ditches coverage of the 1984 election in order to break a story involving a drug trade in South America.
The film stars Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi and Toby Jones. It’s written and directed by Dee Rees.
It’s shocking how true the title of the film ends up being. Despite an A-list cast, the messy story makes this thriller a chore to sit through.
Rees is coming hot off her success with “Mudbound” from 2018. I haven’t seen it, but the praise about it made me interested in her next project. Unfortunately, this film didn’t do anything for me.
For positives, the cast is perfectly fine. Even though the script lets them down most of the time, they give decent performances. Hathaway is certainly the most committed.
Aside from a few moments of tension, the film devolves into an incoherent mess.
When it isn’t hammering the audience with heaps of pointless exposition, it doubles down on messy plotting. I found myself questioning several subplots that amounted to nothing or something incomprehensible.
Due to the messy nature of the story, I lost interest incredibly fast. I watched it during the course of two sittings because I was so bored.
The term “boring” is overused as an excuse for not liking something. However, I was grasping at straws to find something positive within this soulless mess.
Despite a well-intentioned message, the film buries it in a web of baffling editing, voice over and character motives. I’m baffled as to how these actors signed onto this one. I understand why Netflix buried this release with little promotion.
“The Last Thing He Wanted” lives up to its title by being one of the most unpleasant films I’ve seen recently. There’s almost no reason to check this one out, unfortunately. Maybe Rees will strike back on her next directorial effort.
I give “The Last Thing He Wanted” 1 star out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 55 minutes. It’s streaming on Netflix.