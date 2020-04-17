If your family is anything like mine, kids are missing their friends and parents are missing the routines of the school day.
The past few weeks have been challenging for us all. Schools have been closed. Our favorite restaurants — Los Aztecas and Foodie Garage — are available only for curbside pickup. And to be honest, I think we all might be going a little insane.
Even though I’m a physician, our challenges are shared.
With that said, we strongly believe in the value of social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing, also called physical distancing, means keeping space between yourself and others. This means staying home as much as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.
When leaving your home for essentials, your face should be covered with a mask, and you should remain 6 feet away from other people. Only one person from your household should go out at a time, if possible.
One of the challenges our family has faced is that we have family members near and dear with underlying health issues who we are trying to protect at all costs. With the help of Hy-Vee Aisles Online, we can reduce our outside exposure and skip our weekly trip to the grocery store, further helping to protect our family.
Unfortunately, parties and play dates do not count as essential and should not be happening. Many of our friends and family have expressed sadness in missing the large celebration of Easter, their child’s birthday or simply a date night out with friends.
We have continued to find the joy and happiness in the little things. The other day, my daughter was worried about not being able to pick out her band instrument. With a little online searching, we were able to rent one and have it shipped to our house. She was so excited when it arrived, ready to keep working on her music skills and prepare for fifth grade, after getting her fourth grade year cut short by this pandemic.
If you are wondering what you and your family can do to stay active and healthy during this difficult time, I have created a list of activities that my family has enjoyed doing, or plans to do in the future:
- Learn how to play an instrument.
- Learn a language.
- Play a family bingo game via Zoom.
- Hike — Heritage Trail, Swiss Valley, Mines of Spain — in small family groups.
- You have time to finally train the dog.
- Make masks for an organization in need.
- Have a campfire in your backyard.
- Camp in your backyard.
- Have a backyard “drive-in” movie.
- Continue to connect with your friends virtually.
- Put together a scavenger hunt.
- Learn a new craft, skill or hobby.
- Have a backyard picnic.
- Dump out the Lego bin.
- Play board and card games.
- Do a virtual tour through a local museum.
- Read or listen to a book.
- Make a new home-cooked meal.
- Clean out old junk drawers.
- Watch a classic movie.
- Make a fort, or build a clubhouse.
- Plant a garden.
- Write a letter to a grandparent.
- Bake a new recipe.
- Put a puzzle together.
Remember, we are all in this together, and if we continue to practice social distancing, wash our hands regularly, wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from each other, we will get back to our normal routines.