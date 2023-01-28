Today is Saturday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2023. There are 337 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
• In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.
• In 1922, 98 people were killed when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C., collapsed under the weight of nearly two feet of snow.
• In 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
• In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.
• In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
• In 2011, chaos engulfed Egypt as protesters seized the streets of Cairo, battling police, burning down the ruling party’s headquarters and defying a military curfew.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nicholas Pryor is 88. Actor Alan Alda is 87. Actor Susan Howard is 81. Actor Marthe Keller is 78. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 76. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 73. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 69. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 68. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 66. Movie director Frank Darabont is 64. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 64. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 61. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 60. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 56. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 55. Rapper Rakim is 55. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 55. Actor Kathryn Morris is 54. Humorist Mo Rocca is 54. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 53. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 52. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 51. Singer Monifah is 51. Actor Gillian Vigman is 51. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 49. Actor Terri Conn is 48. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 46. Rapper Rick Ross is 46. Actor Rosamund Pike is 44. Actor Angelique Cabral is 44. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 43. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 43. Actor Elijah Wood is 42. Rapper J. Cole is 38. Actor Alexandra Krosney is 35. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 35. Actor Ariel Winter is 25.
