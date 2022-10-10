If your birthday is today: Be inventive, and you'll come up with ideas that far surpass anything you've done in the past. Eliminate what isn't working for you and pay more attention to how you present yourself to the world.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your thoughts to yourself. You'll learn more if you base what you do on expert opinions. Personal improvement is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put more thought into how you handle money. Investing in yourself, the way you live or how you earn your living will put your mind at ease and point the way to a better future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look on the bright side; it will help you eliminate negativity and recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a moment to assess what's happening around you. Learn from your experience when dealing with shared expenses. The right move can save you money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Negotiate on your behalf. Hard work will pay off; uncertainty will leave you in a questionable position. Be direct and confident.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Simplify your life. Control what's next instead of letting others dictate what you can pursue. Follow the most inviting path.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep busy and use your energy wisely. Timing is everything in competitive situations. Know what's possible and develop a plan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stop and rethink your next move. Don't take on anything that isn't right for you. If someone asks for too much, don't be surprised.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take the initiative to get things done. An opportunity will come through someone you have worked with. Be open to suggestions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your eye on what's happening around you. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something expensive. If you feel the least bit unsure, relax and rethink.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You know what you must do and how best to reach your objective. Concentrate on personal improvement. An emotional relationship will require care.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you crave change, do something to make your dreams come true. Share your ideas with someone you'd like to team up with.
