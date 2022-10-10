If your birthday is today: Be inventive, and you'll come up with ideas that far surpass anything you've done in the past. Eliminate what isn't working for you and pay more attention to how you present yourself to the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your thoughts to yourself. You'll learn more if you base what you do on expert opinions. Personal improvement is encouraged.

