Oh, the warm Coca-Cola, the Frisbee that barely misses your head, the burger that tastes of lighter fluid, the screeching of heavy metal music from fellow revelers who are loud, drunk, stoned — or maybe all three — and not frolicking on a hill far away.
Nonetheless, my husband and I love picnics so much that we keep at the ready a sweet wicker basket with handles like Red Riding Hood’s.
It’s equipped with scent-free insect repellent (ha) and a classic blue-and-white checkered tablecloth. We even got fancy enough to buy clamps to keep the cloth from flying away.
Our picnics are simple — sandwiches, those individual packages of chips that make little kids argue bitterly about who gets which, a couple of cans of pop and if our pants aren’t too tight, chocolate chip granola bars. We keep from getting in a rut by setting out a map of Iowa and spinning a pop can on it to determine our destination.
Alas, we have learned not to take along our asthmatic Boston terrier, who once too often wrapped her stakeout chain around a picnic table leg, resulting in the canine equivalent of pitiful sobbing. To paraphrase the now disgraced Woody Allen, our dog is at two with nature.
What I love about picnics is getting away from it all, which is why I leave my phone locked and hidden in the car.
As comic Dan Masso once put it, “I’d like to connect with nature but there’s no USB port.”
If you agree with the philosophy that hell is other people, the best piece of picnic advice I’ve heard is that if you want to prevent other revelers from setting up their campsite or picnic too close to yours, simply set a tuba on your picnic table.
The humble picnic has inspired many books, movies and songs. Consider the dark, eerie and unsettling Australian film with oodles of sexy Freudian overtones, “Picnic at Hanging Rock,” in which schoolgirls and their mistress simply disappear.
That film is a far cry from the revelers in “The Teddy Bears Picnic” song, who love to gad about — and gaily play and shout — until you are ready to gag on your deviled egg and go home.
Then there is Bob Dylan’s whimsical “Talkin’ Bear Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues,” in which the resilient narrator winds up bald and naked but singing.
Picnic is both a fun thing to do, and a fun thing to say. It comes from the 18th century French term for an event in which each guest brings a dish, like a potluck.
I will spare you a deeper hike into the woods of etymology, for that would be no picnic.
