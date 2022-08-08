It’s been 15 years since I completed my training in radiation oncology. It is unfathomable to think that so much time has passed because it seems like only yesterday when I was roaming the hallways of Northwestern in my resident jacket.
The realization of time only happens when I look back on the profound changes that have happened in my practice of cancer care since those days in training.
The field of oncology shows us that breakthrough ideas rarely come through big cognitive leaps. Rather, they are the result of many small incremental steps in thinking, building on and interpreting existing ideas and research. For cancer, significant improvements in outcome are built one brick at a time.
Following is a summary of the most significant changes that have changed my clinical practice per disease site.
Breast cancer
It has been more than 30 years since the pioneering trials that established the important role of whole-breast irradiation after breast-conserving surgery in decreasing local recurrence and thereby avoiding mastectomy. The initial trials used conventional fractionation of 50 Gy given in 25 fractions of 2 Gy once per day during five weeks.
We now know through randomized studies (Wheelan, et al.) that equal efficacy can be given with significantly fewer treatments of radiation (hypofractionation).
Select women older than 70, with early stage invasive breast cancer, can omit radiation therapy and take hormonal therapy alone.
Lung cancer
The PACIFIC trial showed us that A 60-Gy radiation dose with concurrent chemotherapy should remain the standard of care, with the survival rate being among the highest reported in the literature for stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer.
For early stage lung cancer, stereotactic body radiation therapy, delivered in five treatments or less, now is standard for care.
Esophageal cancer
The CROSS study confirmed that patients with locally advanced resectable esophageal or junctional cancer who receive preoperative chemoradiotherapy followed by surgery have the best outcomes.
Rectal cancer
Patients with locally advanced rectal cancer might not need surgery. Total neoadjuvant therapy (chemotherapy followed by concurrent chemotherapy and radiation) has been associated with better compliance, a decrease in toxicity, a reduced need for ileostomy and its duration and increased complete clinical response, followed by the watch and wait strategy to improve anal sphincter preservation rates.
Anal cancer
Dose-painted IMRT with 5FU/MMC chemotherapy for the treatment of anal canal cancer yields comparable long-term efficacy as conventional radiation and had fewer side effects.
Brain cancer
Overall, the prognosis for gliobastoma multiforme remains poor, with median survival of about 15 months. However with adjuvant OPTUNE therapy a significant survival benefit has been demonstrated in select patients.
Head and neck cancer
Patients with HPV(+) disease can be treated with a lower dose of radiation, significantly decreasing treatment related side effects.
Prostate cancer
The STAMPEDE trial confirmed that prostate radiotherapy improves overall survival even for men with metastatic prostate cancer who have a low metastatic burden.
We can treat men with low to intermediate risk prostate cancer safely and effectively with significantly fewer radiation treatments (hypofractionation, SBRT). We have essentially moved from 44 treatments down to as low as five treatments, depending on the patient and treatment pathway.
For high-risk prostate cancer, the optimal treatment strategy is a combination of external beam radiation followed by brachytherapy.
Metastatic disease
The COMET study showed that patients with metastatic cancer with low disease burden treated with SBRT lived significantly longer with minimal serious toxicity. Stage 4 cancer patients are living longer due to improvements in systemic therapy, and treating this population aggressively with radiation therapy has been one of the most significant changes in my clinical practice.
Immunotherapy
For patients with specific gene expression, immunotherapy with radiation therapy has been shown to further improve treatment efficacy across several disease sites.
