The hard work, dedication and hours upon hours of practice have paid off for a roster of area high school music students.
Nineteen have been selected to participate in the annual Iowa All-State Music Festival. This year, it marks its 75th anniversary and returns to an in-person format, culminating in a concert set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Dubuque Hempstead High School had a particularly strong showing, with eight students selected between band, orchestra and chorus.
Hempstead vocal music director Jill Roe said the school has a strong history of All-State representation. She credited student talent with a work ethic to match as its winning combination.
“Hempstead has a strong showing because of the time and commitment these students pay to the All-State process,” she said. “We have organized choir rehearsals four hours a week outside of school, and students also sign up for individual and small-group lessons to continue working on the music. Students are also well-prepared because of all the musical opportunities that are presented in the Dubuque community for every age. Many of our students are multitalented musicians who spend time playing instruments, singing and acting on stage and have been doing so since elementary school.
“I am proud of the work our students put in across the band, choir and orchestra programs. We see all of these students practicing during the school day, and it makes us happy to see their successes pay off.”
Hempstead senior and violinist Jake Steines, 17, has participated in All-State for three years. He said he was “exhilarated” knowing his practice had paid off in being invited to return to the festival.
He believes the All-State experience is a significant milestone for young musicians.
“It gives us something to work toward and be proud of,” Steines said. “To be selected as the gold standard of musicians fuels our desire to continue to improve. There’s always a place to rise, no matter what level you are at in All-State. Even those at the top of their game look to move up a chair in the orchestra.”
The experience also provides a connection to fellow music students across the state, he said.
“I enjoy being in a sort of brother and sisterhood of like-minded students. Only those who have tried out for All-State know what it’s like. We have a special bond in our shared experience. Those who have made it in experience an even greater bond.”
Most students began preparing for this year’s festival during the summer, with auditions taking place in October.
Hempstead junior and tenor Payton Reid, 16, has participated in All-State for two years and said mastering advanced musical repertoire and networking with peers are the most rewarding parts of the process.
“I really enjoy the music, the groups, the support,” she said. “There are so many things that go into making All-State the right group, the perfect dynamics, but it’s so worth it. It’s amazing how close you get with your peers. Going on this journey with them, we got really close, and I knew I could rely on them. Whatever the outcome, I knew that my friends and group would be happy for me. I love having the choice sing advanced pieces of music and to learn a new song written especially for Iowa All-State. This festival is amazing because it’s bringing every aspect of music into life. All-State inspires young musicians to learn more music, to grow in their talents and to feel welcomed by all others involved.”
Hempstead junior and clarinetist Megan Bolduc, 17, will be playing as part of the All-State orchestra for the first time this year, having participated in previous years as part of the band.
“It is a big honor being selected for All-State and getting the chance to play with other passionate musicians who work as hard as you do,” she said. “The rehearsals for the festival are quite long and tiring, but hearing the music come together and sound amazing is my favorite part. It is an honor to be able to play in a music festival that has been around for so long. It is a unique experience to see this tradition every year bring so many talented musicians together to share their skills and experiences with one another.”
Hempstead director of bands Greg Dowe has worked in preparing students for All-State for 27 years. He said he is most proud to witness the musical growth exemplified by students who earn a spot on the coveted roster.
“The All-State Festival, every year, challenges the best high school musicians to new limits,” he said. “They are playing with the best of the best in the state of Iowa. And with it being the 75th anniversary, the students get the chance to premiere new music and arrangements, written just for the concert.”
In addition to exhibiting musical excellence, the festival most notably has provided a glimpse into the maturity and professionalism of students — something Roe said will serve them well in their music-making futures.
“I am most proud of the respect and poise that our students exhibit on audition day, whether they see their names on the accepted list or not.” she said. “It is about the growth and commitment to bettering one’s musical abilities. Being accepted into All-State is just the icing on the cake.”
Here is a look at students selected from the area:
Band
- Gwen Deutsch, oboe, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Theresa Kunau, B-flat clarinet, Maquoketa High School.
- Abigail Taliaferro, B-flat clarinet, Maquoketa High School.
- Kyra Howieson, contra clarinet, Dubuque Senior High School.
- Sullivan Flynn, French horn, Monticello High School.
- Henry Raber, French horn, Dubuque Senior High School.
- Brett Tomkins, tuba, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Orchestra
- Alec Bowman, violin, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Jake Steines, violin, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Emily Sleep, cello, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Noah Blair, string bass, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Addison Lueken, string bass, Dubuque Senior High School.
- Andrew Weidemann, string bass, Dubuque Senior High School.
- Megan Bolduc, B-flat clarinet, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Chorus
- Keziah Ambundo, alto, Maquoketa Valley High School, Delhi.
- Madeline Palas, alto, West Delaware High School, Manchester.
- Alex Rattenborg, alto, West Delaware High School, Manchester.
- Payton Reid, tenor, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Laney Robinson, alto, West Delaware High School, Manchester.